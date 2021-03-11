PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PMX opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

