Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.07

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 3274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In related news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,553 shares of company stock worth $7,729,800. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.