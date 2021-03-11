Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

PL stock opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.32.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

