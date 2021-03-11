Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $143.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $156.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

