Piper Sandler Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.35. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after buying an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

