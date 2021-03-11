Piper Sandler Comments on The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

