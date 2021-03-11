Piper Sandler Lowers Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Neutral

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

