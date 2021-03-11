Piper Sandler Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Overweight

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $478.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

