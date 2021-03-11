Piper Sandler Weighs in on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XERS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of XERS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

