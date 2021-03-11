Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Hits $253,538.34

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Pirl has a total market cap of $253,538.34 and $90.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,285.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.70 or 0.03153880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.07 or 0.00349246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.91 or 0.00952965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00389478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.44 or 0.00325456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars.

