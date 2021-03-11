Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.28. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

