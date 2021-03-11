Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $498.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,356. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

