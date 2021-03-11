Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $19.27 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $58.44 on Thursday, reaching $2,094.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,009.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,743.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

