PIXEL (PXL) Price Up 67.8% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $37.35 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 67.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

