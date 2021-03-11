Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.82.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

