Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.24. 582,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 650,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

PLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

