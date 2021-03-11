Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Up 8.9%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 731,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,834,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $294.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

