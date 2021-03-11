Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.21. 1,570,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,194,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

