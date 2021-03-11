Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $50,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chubb by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,418,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.13. 22,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,023. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.