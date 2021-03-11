Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Franklin Resources worth $37,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.42. 140,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

