Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $45,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $151,974,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,918,000 after acquiring an additional 74,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $101,866,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.85. 9,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.66. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

