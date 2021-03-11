Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,796. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

