Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of United Insurance worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Insurance by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UIHC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $94,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

