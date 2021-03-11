Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 101,500 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,219,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the period. Bancolombia accounts for approximately 3.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $89,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bancolombia by 16.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 2,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,481. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

