Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

PBKOF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 21,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,809. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

