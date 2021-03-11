Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBL. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:PBL traded up C$4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$50.49. 153,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$12.06 and a 52-week high of C$62.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.14.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

