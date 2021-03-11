Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POR. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

POR opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

