Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $17.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,589. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

