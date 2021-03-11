Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. The company traded as high as C$32.15 and last traded at C$32.15, with a volume of 418332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.26.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.59. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

