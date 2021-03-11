PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PQG opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

