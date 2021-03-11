PRA Health Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the medical research company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

