Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,683 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after buying an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,398. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

