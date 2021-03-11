Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of BA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.77. 158,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.83. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $244.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

