Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.78 million, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.