Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 33.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $20.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,974. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

