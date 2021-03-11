Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

SOXX traded up $19.71 on Tuesday, reaching $394.92. 21,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.43 and its 200-day moving average is $374.29. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

