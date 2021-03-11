Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 621.6% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of GENY opened at $62.24 on Thursday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45.

