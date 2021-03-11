Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $488.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.