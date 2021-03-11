Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTH shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,368.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.