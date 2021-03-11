Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Short Interest Update

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 5,550.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RXMD opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Progressive Care has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

