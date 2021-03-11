ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,340 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of SUM opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $30.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

