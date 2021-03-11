ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,912 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,859,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,967.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $21.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

