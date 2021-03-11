ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MacroGenics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

