ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 785 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.