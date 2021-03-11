ProShare Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

