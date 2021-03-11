ProShare Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

GWRE opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

