ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.