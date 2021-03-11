ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

