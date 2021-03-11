ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cubic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cubic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cubic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cubic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -536.69 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.