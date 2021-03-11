Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $88.00 at Truist Securities

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PB. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,826,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

